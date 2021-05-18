Computer-generated birth certificates to be distributed from today

The General Register Office (GRO) yesterday said that from today, it will begin the distribution of computer-generated certified copies of Birth, Deaths and Marriages which are registered in Guyana.

A release from the GRO said that the computer-generated certificate will see enhanced security features which include a QR Code to the top left-hand corner of the certificate and which is invisible and readable only under a black light.

The release in the name of Registrar General, Raymon E. Cummings said that the certificates to be issued are similar in colour and size to the ones presently being issued and all information will be printed by computer.

Agencies who use birth, death and or marriage certificates to verify the information of individuals doing business with them are asked to contact the General Register Office via email on groguyana@gmail.com or WhatsApp +1-592- 610-9394 for details on security features and the step-by-step instructions to download the application needed to read the QR Code.

For more information please contact the Registrar General on Telephone number 227-7561.