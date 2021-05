Eustace Abrams, the accused in the 2016 unlawful killing of Orlando La Cruz, was yesterday sentenced to 15 years behind bars for the crime.

Abrams was convicted for the 2016 unlawful killing of the 40-year-old Pomeroon miner and following the delivery of a probation report, he was sentenced by Justice Brassington Reynolds in the Hugh Court.

La Cruz was killed at a camp at Jack and Vieira Backdam, North West District.