Trinidad: Church elder dies from COVID

(Trinidad Guardian) Albert Ragbir, an elder who served at the Couva Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church, is among the latest group of citizens who have died from COVID-19.

Ragbir, 41, worked at Massy Gas Products and was a former student of Couva East Secondary School. His death was reported on Monday, when T&T recorded a total of 294 COVID-19 deaths.

As a God-fearing Christian, Ragbir served as a pioneer at the Couva SDA Church where he devoted his time to helping others.

In his last public Facebook post on May 5, Ragbir posted a photo of Jesus Christ with the words, “I declare that my children, my family, my home be covered with the Blood of Christ.”

Pamela Stephen, a religious educator, and a Counsellor at the South Caribbean Conference of SDA, posted on Ragbir’s death on Monday night.

“Our tears flowed as we learnt of your passing this morning. He was a son, husband, father, brother, colleague, and a friend to many. You were unique, brilliant yet so humble, ambitious, goal-oriented and you raised the bar high,” Stephen wrote.

She said Ragbir “had a heart of gold filled with compassion and deep understanding”.

“You went the extra mile to help anybody just to make them happy, especially my son, Sam. Your touch of class was evident by providing him with the car of his dreams. A man of integrity and one who loved the Lord. Jesus was your guide, as you climbed the corporate ladder with dignity and meekness,” Stephen stated.

She added: ” We are broken and saddened by your passing. You fought a great fight. COVID is really man’s greatest enemy now. We lost a gem. You will be missed by all, especially the Couva SDA Church and Massy Motors, where you served with distinction. See you soon my friend on resurrection morning.”

She also extended condolences to Ragbir’s family.