QC students top the Caribbean at CSEC, CAPE

The Ministry of Education today announced that two Queen’s College students are the top performers at the regional level for the 2020 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) assessments.

At a ceremony held at the NCERD building, Kingston, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand said that results were based on data received from the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC).

Manickchand said that at the CSEC country and regional level, Bhedesh Persaud has topped the Caribbean with 22 Grade Ones and one Grade Two, while Zane Ramotar has topped at CAPE for the country and the regional level, with 14 Grade Ones and a Grade Two.

The Minister also said that Guyana has secured two of seven awards at the CSEC level and four of five awards at the CAPE level.

A Ministry release follows:

The Ministry of Education has been informed by CXC that the students named below will receive awards for outstanding performance in the July/August 2020 Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) and the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations.

CSEC

1. Bhedesh Persaud – Queen’s College

Most Outstanding Overall

Most Outstanding in Sciences



2. Nyron Seoukienandan – St. Rose’s High School

Most Outstanding in Business



3. Anthony Sukra – New Amsterdam Secondary School

Most Outstanding in Technical and Vocational Studies



4. Shania Sattaur – Brickdam Secondary School

Most Outstanding in Principles of Accounts



CAPE

Zane Ramotar

Most Outstanding Overall

Most Outstanding in Natural Sciences