Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police and Chair-man of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Paul Slowe has been accused of sexually assaulting a female member of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) back in 2019.

Stabroek News was informed that Slowe will be charged with three counts of sexual assault.

The first allegation stated that on March 26, 2019, at Police Headquarters, Eve Leary, Slowe allegedly touched the victim in a sexual way by rubbing her left leg and foot without consent.