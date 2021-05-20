Open burning of cigarettes flouts EPA guidelines on disposal of solid waste

Dear Editor,
I refer to an article in your May 18th, 2021 edition entitled “Standards bureau destroys 290,000 packs of cigarettes at Lethem” with an accompanying photograph. It would appear as though the standards bureau does not have a “standard” for disposal of its solid waste. The open burning of boxes of cigarettes strewn on the ground somewhere is flouting the EPA guidelines on disposal of solid waste. EPA advises that open burning of waste is environmentally poor waste management that is dangerous to public health and the environment. It is also unbecoming of a national agency.
Sincerely,
Name and Address Provided