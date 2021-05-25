Protest continues over robbery suspect fatally shot by cop

As they continue their quest for justice, family members of Peter Headley, the robbery accused who was fatally shot by a policeman more than a week ago held a protest outside of the office of Commis-sioner of Police (ag) Nigel Hoppie yesterday.

The protest, which was led by Headley’s wife, Patricia Campbell, who carried a placard reading ‘Murder is murder’ is the second that was held within the past few days.

Just on Friday, relatives and friends of Headley protested outside Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn’s office.