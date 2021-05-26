Seven more die from COVID

The month of May has now surpassed April as the deadliest month in relation to COVID-19 after seven deaths – including that of a 17-year-old – were reported yesterday.

The Ministry of Health said that the seven deaths were recorded over a period of three days. This increased the country’s death toll to 368. As a result the total number of deaths recorded for the month so far now stands at 69. The Ministry noted that these patients were admitted to facilities with COVID-19-like symptoms and died while receiving care at medical facilities. The press release also stated that the samples which were taken at the time of their admission to these facilities returned positive.