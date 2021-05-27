Action lodged against state over greenhouse gases from Exxon’s operations

A University of Guyana scientist and a conservationist have filed an action against the State in which they argue that the greenhouse gases emitted from petroleum operations in the Liza Phase 1 are hazardous not only to the environment, but the health and wellbeing of citizens and must be stopped.

To this end, the applicants, Troy Thomas—a scientist and Dean of the Faculty of Natural Sciences and Quadad De Freitas—conservationist and ecotourism operator are seeking a number of declarations from the court, among which is the State’s duty to refrain from authorising activities that would harm the environment and citizens.

Thomas and De Freitas are seeking a declaration that the State’s duties under Article 149J (1) of the Constitution require it to refrain from authorising activities that would contribute significantly to climate change, ocean acidification and/or sea level rise.