Further delay in completion of new GPL US$52m plant

The Guyana Power and Light’s (GPL) new US$52 million, 46.5 MW generating facility at Garden of Eden (GoE), East Bank of Demerara, is now set to be completed by August, Prime Minister Mark Phillips disclosed during a recent visit to the power plant.

Inclement weather conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic have been identified as the factors behind the further delay in completion. The project which was started last year was due for completion in April but this was pushed back to June this year. With that deadline no longer feasible the project has now been delayed for an additional two months.

“We have to work with the contractor to ensure that what is delivered here to the people of Guyana is in keeping with the same high standard, quality and reputation that Wärtsilä has internationally… A lot of work has been done, but the work has been affected negatively by COVID-19 and the weather conditions,” Phillips was reported by the Department of Public Information (DPI) as saying during a visit on Monday to the site.