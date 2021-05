Guyanese in New York (NY), USA are elated that Liberty Avenue in Richmond Hill, Queens will officially be co-named ‘Little Guyana Avenue,’ as a recognition for their contributions to the community over the years.

The sign, which will be unveiled on May 29, has been erected at the intersection of Lefferts Boulevard and Liberty Avenue.

It was made possible after the New York City Council and Council Member, Adrienne Adams voted to approve the co-naming legislation in December 2020.