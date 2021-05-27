Heavy rain pumps up Black Bush flooding

With the main focus on draining rain-fuelled flooding from Black Bush Polder, Corentyne immediately, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha has promised that excavators will remain in each polder until the situation improves.

Mustapha along with Prime Minister Mark Phillips visited the flooded areas throughout the various polders yesterday where residents were extremely upset at the situation which has resulted in many losing their livestock, cash crops, rice and even appliances, due to the deep floodwater currently lodged in the residential and farming areas.

While areas within all of the polders were affected, residents informed that it was Yakusari, Johanna and Mibicuri which were most affected as a majority of the residents and farmers in those areas were completely flooded out.