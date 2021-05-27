Let us continue to hoist our flags in the same spirit of patriotism

Dear Editor,

On May 26th, 1966, our national flag, the Golden Arrowhead, was hoisted for the first time, trumpeting the birth of our beautiful nation as a free country. On the occasion of our 55th Independence Anniversary, let us continue to hoist our flags and banners in the same spirit of patriotism, pride, solidarity, and love for our great nation that we did fifty-five years ago on this historic day. Furthermore, on this momentous occasion, let us take a moment to recognize the immense sacrifices and struggles made by our former leaders, Dr. Cheddi Jagan, Mrs. Janet Jagan, and Mr. Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham. Their combined efforts should serve as an inspiration to all of us to continue to build bridges and foster harmony in order to propel Guyana to greater heights.

We must work together as “One People, One Nation, One Destiny” by setting aside our cultural, religious, political, and other differences in order to cultivate love, joy, and harmony. Further, let us strive to create an environment where our citizens feel at ease and secure in this great land of our birth: the land where the bones of our forefathers are laid, beginning with the Indigenous, Africans, Chinese, Indians, and Europeans. All have toiled for the success of our country. In Guyana, we are fortunate to have a melting pot of all cultures laid in the bowels of our soil, with their souls hovering around our nation, looking to us to continue their legacy so that their blood, sweat, and sufferings will not go in vain.

We are blessed to be a free people that own this great land with many resources. We have mighty rivers, seas, and waterfalls; canals that contain fish, soil that provides oil, diamonds, manganese, bauxite, and much more that has yet to be discovered. May we love, share, and live as one people in this land of the great, this land of God that we call Guyana: the land of plenty. Dear citizens, let us keep an eye out for those who are desirous of usurping our lands and use their power to enter the back door to create hate. We must be aware of this and know how to put them in their place.

Additionally, I, the undersigned, take great pride in responding to the government’s call, spearheaded by the Honorable Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, and the Ministry of Public Works, to urge our citizens to be keen on keeping our communities clean, particularly as Guyana celebrates this momentous occasion. Further, we, the Guyana Islamic Forum for Education, Peace and Religious Solidarity, the Electric Mosque’s Presentation of the Teachings of Islam, in association with the Universal Peace Federation – Guyana seize this opportunity to extend Independence Day greetings to the nation of Guyana, President Irfaan Ali and family, distinguished members of the Government, the Opposition, and especially to our fellow Guyanese brothers and sisters. Happy Independence Day!

Sincerely,

Hajji Dr. Roshan Khan Snr.