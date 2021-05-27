CWI fitness policy blurred says former opener Suruj Raqgoonath

Suruj Ragoonath reckons that Cricket West Indies (CWI) needs to have a clearer fitness policy which should not be relaxed for anyone.

The former West Indies Test opener made this disclosure on Tuesday while appearing on Barbados radio show, Mason and Guest where he also called for dialogue between Shimron Hetmyer and CWI on the issue.

Hetmyer, who has been regarded by many as one of the leading lights in West Indies cricket, lost his international retainer contract and was left out of the West Indies Test squad for the upcoming South Africa series.