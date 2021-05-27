FIFA launches consultation process to improve future of the game

(Reuters) – World soccer governing body FIFA said yesterday it is launching a consultation on the future of the sport with particular attention being given to aspects such as match calendars, improving fan experience and the laws of the game.

The consultation process will involve various stakeholders like players, coaches, clubs, leagues, medical staff, media and commercial partners and fans, with FIFA’s chief of global football development Arsene Wenger leading the study.

“The aim is to conduct a comprehensive analysis taking into account the diverse views and interests of global football, with no predetermined objectives, and with an open mind in search of better solutions for the common good of the game,” FIFA said.

The consultation process will focus on aspects such as organising “meaningful competitions” without adding dates to the match calendar and ensuring sporting merit is given a priority to give every country and player a fair chance.

Preserving the well-being and health of players will also be discussed while investigating the laws of the game as well as the introduction of new technologies to make sure the game evolves will be a priority.