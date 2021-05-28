Shoring up children’s nutrition – Barbados upping its school meals ‘game’

The Ministry of Education in Barbados has secured the support of a number of regional agencies in support of the rolling out in the island’s upcoming 2021-22 academic year of a School Nutrition Policy designed to support the nutritional needs of schoolchildren in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) member country.

A report in last Sunday’s edition of the Barbados Advocate quotes the island’s Chief Education Officer Joy Adamson, who is also responsible for Technical and Vocational Training, as saying that the new policy will include a review of the menus of the country’s School Meals Department, that will place particular emphasis on health-related activity in schools and on providing advice to parents on how to prepare healthy meals and encourage their children to consume healthy foods.