Technology community forum finds Caribbean cyber security safeguards below par

The need for the Caribbean to ensure the integrity of its key and critical internet and other communication infrastructure as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to make its presence felt in the various territories was one of the key currents of the discourses that attended the recent Fourth Annual Technology Community Forum hosted jointly by the Caribbean Network Operators Group (Carib.NOG) and the American Registry for Internet Numbers (ARIN).

A report on the virtual regional forum quoted ARIN Caribbean Affairs Director Bevil Wooding as saying that the COVID-19 pandemic had “forced organizations and governments to accelerate the digitization of systems and rush to get essential services online” in response to the communication emergencies that had arisen in the wake of the global pandemic.

ARIN is a nonprofit corporation that manages the distribution of Internet number resources in many Caribbean and North Atlantic islands, Canada, and the United States.