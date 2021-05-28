City gets $30M from gov’t for completion of admin building

The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development has handed over a $30 million cheque to the Mayor and City Council to aid in the completion of its administration building.

At a ceremony held yesterday at the Minis-try’s boardroom, Minister Nigel Dharamlall and Minister within the Ministry, Anand Persaud handed over the cheque to Oscar Clarke, Chairman of the Georgetown Mayor and City Council’s Finance Committee.

The government had previously indicated its intention for the subvention to be used for the completion of the new administration building, which is expected to house the administrative staff who are presently occupying a dilapidated section of the historic City Hall building.