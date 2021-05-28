Queensway clinches huge security contract for Region Six RDC

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Nigel Dharamlall yesterday urged contractors in Berbice to ensure that they go above and beyond to deliver on $1 billion worth of contracts awarded to them at the signing of four contracts as part of the Region Six Regional Democratic Council (RDC) budget.

The signing of the four contracts with the selected contractors includes the provision of security services for buildings under the RDC, works on the two entrances to the Number 63 Beach, and the extension of the Berbice High School. The signing was held in the RDC’s boardroom.

The project for Provision of Security Services for the Regional Democratic Council Region Six was awarded to Queensway Security Service Inc at a cost of $988,786,754. The project for the rehabilitation of the Number 63 Beach entrance in the Corentyne was awarded to Shaffeeullah Sawmill at a cost of $31,408,110 and the rehabilitation of the Number 61 Beach entrance also in the Corentyne, was awarded to Premium Asphalt at a cost $28,738,190. The extension of the Berbice High School was awarded to N&S General Engineering and Contracting Services at a cost of $14, 828,118.