Full squad selected for Golden Jaguars World Cup Qualifiers in St Kitts and Nevis

The Golden Jaguars, the Guyana men’s senior football program, has officially selected their playing squad for the impending 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, which is slated to be held on the island of St. Kitts and Nevis.
This was confirmed by an official release from the federation. According to the correspondence, Guyana’s squad reads: Goalkeepers – Akel Clarke, Kai McKenzie-Lyle, and Shawn Adonis; Defenders – Miguel Scarlett, Matthew Briggs, Liam Gordon, Terrence Vancooten, Nicholas Andrews, Bayli-Spencer Adams, and Kevin Layne; Midfielders – Nathan Morian-Welsh, Javier George, Daniel Wilson, Job Caesar, Marcus Wilson, and Pernell Schultz; and Forwards – Stephen Duke-McKenna, Keanu Marsh-Brown, Omari Glasgow, Kelsey Benjamin, Osafo Simpson, Trayon Bobb, and Emery Welshman.