Man arrested after biting Reliance woman and her son

A man has been arrested by police after he is alleged to have bit both a Reliance, Essequibo Coast woman and her son on Thursday.

According to the Guyana Police Force, the suspect, 23, and a one of the victims, a carpenter, 33, were drinking alcohol together just prior to the attack. The suspect reportedly got up and shortly after the carpenter heard his mother screaming.

Upon checking, she complained to him that the suspect bit her hand.

The police said that the suspect then picked up a bottle containing poison and when the victim intervened, the suspect bit him on his hand and scratched him about his chest, causing him to receive injuries.

He was seen by a doctor at the Suddie Hospital before being treated and discharged.

Following a report to police, the suspect was arrested.