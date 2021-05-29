Gavin and Chucky’s ‘Everything Gon Be Alright’ is an affirmation

After years of performing Guyanese folk songs side by side, Gavin Mendonca and Marlon Adams popularly known as ‘Chucky’, the leader of the Buxton Fusion Drumming School, last week released their first original song. “Everything Gon Be Alright” is the duo’s reminder to all to not lose hope.

“This song was inspired by everything that happened over the last year,” Gavin said. “In January to February of last year, I was on tour promoting our folk album, ‘Folk It Up (Volume One)’. I went to attend Folk Alliance International in New Orleans…

“We were about to do our first international gig together in April of last year at the New Fire Festival in Trinidad and Tobago which was scheduled a few weeks before all the borders were closed. It really bugged us out. We couldn’t go to perform at the Courtyard Mall anymore. We couldn’t do gigs anymore. We couldn’t practice together anymore. It was really depressing.”