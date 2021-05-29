Baked Chicken: Reloaded

A few years ago, I did a What’s Cooking on Baked Chicken. You know – that series in which I address questions you may have about food and cooking but are too shy to ask. This time it is a reload, so to speak, with added information based on questions that I continue to get about baking chicken.

Here in the Caribbean, we make a differentiation between Baked Chicken and Roast Chicken based on how they are cooked. Roast Chicken, whether cooked whole, halved or quartered is usually done with dry heat. Dry heat in this case means the food is cooked at a high temperature in the oven without any surrounding moisture such as one would find in a marinade. This type of cooking gives the food a brown crust that can be crisp, which adds flavour. Many meat and poultry recipes call for a roasting rack to be inserted in the baking pan, this is to ensure the even circulation of heat around the roast and avoid a soggy bottom.