Toka to get new water well

Toka, Region 9, which has a population of approximately 300 persons will soon have a new water well in their village, a release yesterday from the Guyana Water Inc (GWI) said.

According to Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, who visited the village to witness and inspect works being carried out on May 30, 2021, the well is being drilled with a new rig that was acquired by GWI and executed by its in-house Hinterland well drilling team.

He noted that the overall project is being undertaken in collaboration with the Toka Village Council and also involves the installation of 4 elevated storage tanks which will be sited on a mountain in the village, a distribution network, a photovoltaic system and new service connections to cover more than 80 percent of the village. The total cost for this project is $10M.

Executive Director of Hinterland Services, Ramchand Jailal, said that the new well is expected to be completed within one week, while the complete water supply system is scheduled to become operational within 3 months.

Region 9 Chairman, Bryan Allicock thanked Government for its intervention, noting that the women and children will be particularly happy, since they would no longer have to walk long distances to fetch water. “There’s a hand-dug well but when the flood comes, water gets into there and it’s not safe for use…so I’m very happy for the people of Toka”, Allicock added, according to the release.

Michael Mendonca, a Toka Village Councillor, said he is also elated at the success of the drilling to date, as he said that many previous attempts to have a well dug in the community have proved futile.

This is the eighth well to be dug by GWI since the rig was acquired and the fourth for this year. Following its completion, the well-drilling team and the rig will demobilize and shift their attention to Region 7, where a well be drilled in Five Mile, Bartica, the release said. Thereafter, they will go to Region One, where a number of wells are scheduled to be dug.