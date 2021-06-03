Albouystown neighbours charged with abusing, threatening each other

Four Albouystown neighbours were yesterday charged with using abusive language and threatening behaviour toward each other.

Isaiah David, 20, his mother, Lisa David, 50, a housewife; their neighbour Floyd McRae, 65, a contractor; and his daughter Hadassa McRae, 18, a student, were yesterday arraigned at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court to answer to the allegations against them.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan read the charges to them. It is alleged that on May 10, at Lot 10 James Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, Isaiah David used threatening behaviour toward Floyd McRae. He pleaded guilty to this charge. Meanwhile Floyd McRae was charged with using abusive language toward Lisa David. He denied this charge.