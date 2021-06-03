GBTI rewards 13 children

The Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) as part of its Annual Early Savers Reward Programme has selected 13 children who are Early Savers Account Club Members with the bank to be rewarded for saving $1,000 or more in 2020.

According to GBTI release yesterday, the children, ages one to 17, who were randomly selected, were awarded $5,000 each. The Annual Early Savers Reward Programme is used as a means of encouraging children to save and grow with the bank.

“We know that 2020 was not an easy year. In spite of the challenges, some of our children managed to save and so we wanted to reward them as a means of encouraging them to keep saving,” the release stated.

This year’s winners are: Shaun Calder, Water Street Branch; Elijah Jones, Regent Street Branch; Traevaun Thomas, Corriverton Branch; Shania Ramnarine, Anna Regina Branch; Serena Sookram, Parika Branch; Sherah Dhaniram, Vreed-en-Hoop Branch; Anika DeFreitas, Lethem Branch ; Deven Jaggernauth, Providence Branch; Akash Maniram, Diamond Branch; Nicandro Williams, Kingston Branch; Kelly Thomas, Port Kaituma Branch; and Asad Muhammad Chotay of Port Mourant Branch.

Winners were notified via direct mail and their accounts have been credited.

GBTI congratulated its 2021 Early Savers winners and all those children and parents who practice the habit of constantly saving, the release added.