Businessman wins case against GRA on land cruiser classification

The Toyota Land Cruiser imported by businessman Mohamed Shaw Jahan
A High Court judge has ordered the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) to reclassify the Toyota Land Cruiser imported by businessman Mohamed Shaw Jahan as being for commercial use and not a private passenger vehicle.

This is according to Jahan’s attorney, Siand Dhurjon, who said that the now-correct classification would save his client some $14,000,000 the GRA was previously requiring him to pay.

According to a release from Dhurjon, Justice Damone Younge declared that the classification ought to be that of a goods vehicle which falls under tariff heading 8704 and that the one done by the Revenue Authority under tariff heading 8703 was incorrect, void and of no legal effect.