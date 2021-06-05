Exxon hopeful for mid-June start-up of repaired Liza gas compressor

With repairs to components of the Liza Destiny oil platform flash gas compressor now completed, ExxonMobil’s affiliate Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) on Friday said that reinstallation and start-up of the compressor should be done by mid-June.
“The new, upgraded and or repaired components of the flash gas compression system on the Liza Destiny FPSO (Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading) have arrived offshore Guyana and are being reinstalled. These include a newly-designed third stage discharge venturi and upgraded discharge silencer,” EEPGL’s local Public and Government Affairs Advisor Janelle Persaud said yesterday.