PM moves to activate proceedings for removal of Police Service Commission members over budget case

Prime Minister Mark Phillips has asked all five members of the Police Service Commission (PSC) to “show cause” why an investigation towards their removal should not be set in motion as a result of them joining a lawsuit mounted by an opposition parliamentarian over budgets of constitutional bodies.

“It has been brought to my attention that you have joined Opposition Member[s] of Parliament …against the Government of Guyana and various other parties in High Court Action No. 2021- HC-DEM-CIV-FDA-239, which matter is pending. The Commission and its members are named as Applicants in the proceedings… from all indications, the case has political overtones and has the appearance of a political contest between the Government and the Opposition,” Phillips wrote to PSC Chair Paul Slowe in a letter, which was seen by Stabroek News.