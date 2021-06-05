World Cup hopes dashed….

The Golden Jaguars 2022 FIFA World Cup hopes were officially extinguished after they lost by an embarrassing 0-3 score to host nation St. Kitts and Nevis yesterday at the Warner Park Sporting Complex in Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis.
It was an abject performance from the visitors whose offensive game plan can be typified as possession without penetration, which allowed the hosts to maintain their unbeaten record against the Guyanese contingent.
Guyana’s starting XI comprised of Kai-McKenzie-Lyle (GK), Terrence Vancooten, Miguel Scarlett, Matthew Briggs, Liam Gordon, Daniel Wilson, Bayli Spencer-Adams, Omari Glasgow, Pernell Schultz, Stephen Duke-McKenna and Keanu Marsh-Brown.