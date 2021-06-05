Shake, shake, shake! Shake that roti!

For years I have heard about people shaking roti (oil/paratha roti) in jugs, all in an effort to get away from clapping the roti hot off the tawa, avoiding the sting from the heat and subsequent tenderness of the hands. I tried it once and I mean one single time, with one roti, did not like the result – it did not flake well and release the layers – so I clapped the rest of the roti I made that day. I prefer my roti clapped. That was more than a decade ago.

Remember I told you a couple of weeks ago that I was in the country? Well, I returned home on Monday and the day before I returned, my hosts again made curry and roti, bookending my visit, and this time I got to see the wife’s (Mischelle) roti-making process from start to finish and I left determined to try it myself.