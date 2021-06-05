Trusting the science

When dealing with things that are intangible, the reality of them being dangerous can at times feel unreal. Temporarily surviving them as they play out right before your eyes can induce a feeling of being favoured by the gods or cause people to think they know themselves and their bodies so well that they can do an individual analysis and determine what they can bypass.

When things are new or are not typically discussed it leaves room to revert to learned behavioural tendencies. It allows facts to be contorted and it can sometimes force shame upon those you simply want to migrate from the old ways of doing things.