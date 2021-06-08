Accused Ponzi scheme operators continuing to repay clients

Yuri Garcia Dominguez and Ateeka Ishmael, the principals of Accelerated Capital Firm Inc (ACFI), are continuing to reimburse persons who were allegedly defrauded by the firm, their attorney Dexter Todd yesterday told a City Magistrate.

During yesterday’s court proceedings in George-town, Todd, who appeared via Zoom, told Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus that as promised a list of names has been submitted to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to verify how many persons were paid from the list. He said that this is still in process.

Further, he said that of the 18 matters before Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus, about four or five of the complainants have been completely settled with. The matter will continue before the Magistrate on July 30, when another update on the repayment process will be disclosed to the court.