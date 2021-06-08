Amputee robbery accused tackled by cops after resisting escort

Shortly after he was remanded on an armed robbery charge, an amputee was on Monday tackled by police officers at the city courthouse after he resisted an escort while insisting that he could not go to jail.

Dennis Johnson, 23, who is a shop owner, was arraigned before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.

The charge against him states that on May 20, at Caneview Avenue, Georgetown, while in the company of another and while being armed with a knife, he robbed Alwyn DaSilva of a car, HC8838, valued $3, 600,000, and a cellphone valued $4,000.