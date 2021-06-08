Trinidad: Burnt body connected to Sheron Sukhdeo’s empire

(Trinidad Express) A burnt body found in Chaguanas last week may be that of a man who worked with the brother of slain Chaguanas car dealer Sheron Sookdeo.

The family of Andy Singh, 27, who went missing June 2, suspect that the burnt body may be his.

Singh was picked up at his home at Flamingo Avenue, Chaguanas, around 7 p.m., by someone driving a white Toyota Aqua.

On June 3, police responded to a report that a vehicle was seen on fire at Connector Road, Charlieville.

At the scene, officers found a body burnt beyond recognition, outside of the vehicle.

Singh’s brother, Ravi Singh, 29, told Express in a telephone interview on Monday, “This is hard on my parents. They are crying every minute; the only thing they could do is cry. Nobody called for any ransom or anything. We do not know what happened.”

Ravi said that he went to the Forensic Science Centre hoping to identify the body, but was told by officers that according to Covid-19 protocols, the results of a Covid-19 test on the body must first be obtained before the process of identification is carried out.

Ravi said that although police told the family that the body was burnt beyond recognition, he was hopeful that there was an identifying mark that could be recognised.

“The police said we would not be able to recognise anything. But he had plenty tattoos so we will still go to see if we could recognise anything to identify the body. Otherwise, they will do a DNA test to for identification”, Ravi said.

The brother said that Singh had received no threats on his life.

“He worked with Sheron’s younger brother, Shawn, for years. He did not have any incidents at his workplace even when it started to have the shootings. But nobody ever threatened him or came around him. He felt safe. The incidents didn’t have anything to do with him. Nobody threatened him”, said Ravi.

Ravi said his brother does not stay out nights and the family did not know who picked him up.

“He didn’t tell anyone where he was going. We realised that something was wrong when he didn’t come home that night. We called the police on Thursday morning around 9 a.m. That day was the daytime curfew, so we called the police. They told us to come into the station the next morning which is Friday. But then Thursday morning a body was found”, Ravi said.