Senior staff at GWI should be held accountable

Dear Editor,

The incompetence at Guyana Water Inc. appears to be incomprehensible and limitless. Close to 100 million spent on parties and another 100 million spent on travel. Both within a 2 years period. This while the entity struggled to pay wages and salaries to employees. I am glad that the new CEO Shaik Baksh is taking the strong management stance and firing excess personnel that were hired. A GWI crew once turned up to fix a main next door to me. There were 4 persons in the GWI vehicle. The driver, a technician working on the issue and two women (one with a clipboard). The two women mostly slept in the cab of the vehicle for the hour the crew was there. One therefore can comprehend the unnecessary excess staff in that entity. But Baksh should not be firing just the lower level staff. Senior persons must be held accountable and fired as well.

Sincerely,

Harrish Singh