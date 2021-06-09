Five more succumb to COVID, 87 new cases

The Ministry of Health yesterday said that as of June 7, 2021, five more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 416.

The latest fatalities are a woman, 72, from Region Four; a woman, 56, from Region Three and a man, 65, from Region Five who all passed away on June 6th. A male, 66, from Region Three and a woman, 70, from Region 4 succumbed on June 7th.

Meanwhile, the country’s total confirmed cases increased to 17,805 after some 1,078 more tests for the virus were done. The total number of tests done to date has increased to 162,866.