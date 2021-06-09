Linden woman found battered to death, son in custody

Wanda Patricia Wilson, 56, of Kara Kara, Linden was yesterday afternoon found battered to death at her house and her son has been taken into custody.

The police today said that an eyewitness reported to them that he was called to make checks on the now deceased and her son who reside at the same property.

On arrival, he met with the son and he observed the entire dining area ransacked and furniture and other appliances were scattered.

He then proceeded to the MacKenzie Police Station where he reported his observation and the ranks left with him.

On arrival at the scene, the ranks did a walk through of the scene and observed the entire house ransacked. The victim’s body was discovered in a bedroom on a bed with a door atop her.

The body was examined for marks of violence and the head and face appeared to have been smashed in.

The body was taken to the Linden Hospital Complex where it was pronounced dead on arrival by the doctor on duty and subsequently escorted to the Pensioner Funeral Home for storage awaiting PME.

The son, Hosia Ageday was taken to the Linden Hospital Complex to be examined by the doctor who acknowledged that both victim and suspect are patients at the said institution.

No mark of violence was seen on the most exposed parts of his body.

He is currently in custody pending investigations.