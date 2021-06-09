Trinidad woman hunted down and killed by gunmen

(Trinidad Express) A Wallerfield woman was hunted down by two gunmen, and executed last night in Wallerfield.

The deceased has been identified as Amanda West of Chaconia Drive, Jacob Hill, Wallerfield.

The Express was told that at about 8 pm yesterday, West was in her home with two other people when they heard a loud noise and found two gunmen in the living room.



They tried to flee the house.

However, they were pursued by the gunmen, who opened fire on them.



West ran to the home of a friend along Orchid Drive where she was shot several times.

A team of officers from the Homicide Bureau and the Northern Division responded.

Police have no motive for the killing.

However, they said that West was ‘known to them’ having been linked to a group in the community that committed robberies, rapes and kidnappings.