Edghill signs long-term contract with Smalta

Smalta on Monday signed national table tennis prodigy Chelsea Edghill to a long-term contract as its newest Brand Ambassador ahead of her Olympic voyage to Tokyo, Japan in July.

Edghill, who is a former Under-21 and U13 Caribbean champion and the 2018 National Sportswoman-of-the-Year, recently got her ticket for the Olympics, a first for the sport.

However, the contract will not just be for the Olympics but will also last until 2022 as Smalta aims to foster a significant partnership with the rising star.