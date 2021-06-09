Sports

Edghill signs long-term contract with Smalta

Members of the Smalta and CBL team during the contract signing with Chelsea Edghill.
Members of the Smalta and CBL team during the contract signing with Chelsea Edghill.
By

Smalta on Monday signed national table tennis prodigy Chelsea Edghill to a long-term contract as its newest Brand Ambassador ahead of her Olympic voyage to Tokyo, Japan in July.

Edghill, who is a former Under-21 and U13 Caribbean champion and the 2018 National Sportswoman-of-the-Year, recently got her ticket for the Olympics, a first for the sport.

However, the contract will not just be for the Olympics but will also last until 2022 as Smalta aims to foster a significant partnership with the rising star.