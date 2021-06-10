Gov’t to seek $10b in Parliament for flooding – Singh

Lamenting the devastation wrought by flooding across the country, Minister with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh says that the $10B in supplementary funding to be sought in Parliament today will bring immediate relief to those affected and prepare them for the aftermath.

“The impact of the floods has seen widespread economic devastation to those affected and they need immediate relief. We will be seeking $10B which will be used in a multi-pronged approach, even as we continue to assess the impact,” Singh, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance told Stabroek News yesterday.

And as assessments of the magnitude of the impact of the flooding continue in areas where some homes are completely covered by the flood, Singh believes that this year’s inundation is worse than that of 2005.