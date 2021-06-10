President hears litany of flood complaints on Corentyne

Amid continuing rain in all regions, President Irfaan Ali yesterday announced in Region Six that the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) has advised that the countrywide flooding is now a Level 2 Disaster and supplementary funding is to be sought at Parliament today.

Ali along with Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha and Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall and a team of officials visited a number of flood-affected communities throughout the Corentyne.

At Chesney, President Ali said, “The CDC advised this morning that the disaster is a Level 2 Disaster so that we can now move the situation to the international community to get international support.”