A taxi driver was yesterday remanded after being charged with the murder of Ronald Omar Smith on Camp Street in George-town, in the course of a robbery.

Allistair Naughton, 43, was brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the George-town Magistrate’s Court where he was remanded after being read the indictable charge.

The particulars of the charge state that on May 28, at Camp Street, Georgetown, he murdered Smith, 40, during the course or furtherance of a robbery.