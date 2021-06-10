Venezuelans charged in Trinidad with human trafficking

(Trinidad Express) Two Venezuelans who were allegedly caught transporting nine Latin American nationals have been charged with human trafficking offences.

Pedro David Hernandez Patete, 29, and Nohemy Del Rosario Valasquez, 22, have been charged with offences according to the Trafficking in Persons Act.

Patete, was charged for the offences of:

• Transporting a person within Trinidad for the purpose of exploiting that person for prostitution, contrary to Section 23 of the Trafficking in Persons Act 12:10

• Procuration for prostitution, contrary to Section 17 of the Sexual Offences Act, Chapter 11:28 as amended.

Valasquez, 22, was charged for the offences of:

• Procuration for prostitution, contrary to Section 17 of the Sexual Offences Act, Chapter 11:28 as amended.

The charges arose from a joint police operation on June 2 following an intensive investigation by the Special Investigations Unit (Special Task Force), with the assistance of the Counter Trafficking Unit and Interpol.

Based on intelligence, enquiries and surveillance, officers with the assistance of the North Eastern Division Task Force, intercepted two vehicles at Bamboo Settlement No 2, Valsayn, transporting nine Latin American nationals inclusive of a minor.

Two Trinidad and Tobago nationals were also arrested.

Enquiries and interviews were conducted which led to the execution of a search warrant at Central Park, Balmain, Couva, where three people were arrested and detained.

Also assisting in the execution of the search warrant were members of MOPS and the Crime Scene Unit.

Statements were recorded and screenings were conducted with the nine Latin American nationals.

Two suspects were formally charged by Sgt Ramsaran.

The two Trinidad and Tobago nationals were released pending further enquiries.

The investigations were coordinated by Senior Supt Christopher Paponette and spearheaded by Supt Michael Veronique, in conjunction with Alana Wheeler of the Counter Trafficking Unit, and advice from S.I.U. Legal Officer, Zaheer Ali.

The two accused appeared at a virtual hearing before a Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court on June 9.

They were remanded into custody and the cases adjourned to July 7.