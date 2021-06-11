Suriname oil summit tags entrepreneurship, investor friendliness as key priorities

Suriname’s political leaders have used the Tuesday June 1 opening of the country’s 2021 Energy Oil and Gas Conference to underscore the socio-economic returns that they expect to derive from its new-found massive oil and gas potential while emphasising the country’s intention to assume a posture of investor friendliness in the period ahead.

Leading the succession of speakers at the opening of the forum, the country’s president, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, declared that the two most important objectives of the summit are to promote entrepreneurship and attract foreign investment. “That fits precisely in our policy and in our commitment to further develop our natural energy oil and gas industry for the benefit of the people of Suriname,” he is quoted as saying.