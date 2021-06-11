Appeal Court denies Pritipaul Singh request for stay of judgment in favour of Sterling Products

Pritipaul Singh Investment (PSI) has encountered another snag in its quest to claim prime waterfront Providence lands from Demerara Contractors and Engineers Limited (DCEL) and Sterling Products Limited (SPL).

The Guyana Court of Appeal has denied a stay which the seafood processing company had been seeking, of a judgment declaring it to have been trespassing on the lands lawfully owned by SPL.

Meanwhile, the court has commenced hearing arguments regarding PSI’s stay-request in the DCEL matter, on which it is likely to pronounce soon.