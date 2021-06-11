Barber chopped in Black Water Backdam attack

A barber was on Tuesday evening chopped on his head and right arm at Black Water Backdam, Cuyuni River.

The police said a drunken suspect, who fled the scene, wounded Devon Thompson, a 29-year-old father of one who resides at Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam Berbice.

Police enquiries revealed that on the day in question Thompson was at his camp in his hammock, where he was approached by the suspect, who was under the influence of alcohol.

The report said an argument ensued after which the suspect armed himself with a cutlass, causing Thompson to run. The suspect chased after him, caught up with him and dealt him two chops before escaping.

Thompson was assisted by public-spirited citizens and transported to the Bartica Regional Hospital and admitted as a patient.

He was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) for further medical attention.

His condition was listed as stable.