GTT restructures into four business units

Newly-appointed Guyana Telephone & Telegraph (GTT) CEO, Damian Black-burn yesterday announced plans to improve services offered by the company starting with the introduction of four new business units.

This was revealed during a virtual press conference where Blackburn noted that the company has set its sights to position GTT to become a “21st century customer organisation.” He added that in an attempt to improve the specific needs of the different customer segments, the company has been restructured into four business units.

According to Blackburn, this announcement comes just 40 days into his 100-day plan since joining the company as Chief Executive Officer. He acknowledged some of the challenges that the company faces which include broadband speeds into which millions of dollars are being allocated in an effort to upgrade the system.

“I want to assure Guyana that the company has plans to address service and customer care challenges in the remainder of 2021 to ensure we deliver on our promise to reliably connect our customers,” the newly-minted CEO was quoted as saying.

During the conference, he mentioned that the company is also aware of the existing issues with the mobile network and their Blaze network availability. To improve on this, the CEO stated that there are plans to have a 4.5 LTE upgrade of the mobile system as the company is now looking to target a number of new areas for the service.

Further, it was explained that the new units in the company will aid in tackling the challenges that the company currently faces. “The new organisation structure and leaders will mean that we have a laser focus on implementing our plans to meet the needs of our different customer groups.”

Accordingly, three Chief Operating Officers (COO) were announced as leaders of the three units. Eshwar Thakurdin was appointed COO with responsibility for Home and Fixed Services; Richard Stanton, COO of GTT’s Mobile Business Unit; while Orson Ferguson was appointed COO with responsibility for GTT’s business solutions. Bobita Ram who is currently the General Manager of Mobile Money Guyana will continue to lead the company’s fourth Unit.

This new structure is set to take the company to its mission for 2022 and improve on issues customers have faced in the past.