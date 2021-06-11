Guyanese cultural icon Clairmonte Taitt passes away

Award winning Guyanese-born Caribbean cultural practitioner, Clairmonte Taitt has passed away in Barbados at the age of 88, and according to his friend and colleague, Vic Insanally, he will be celebrated as a tremendous actor

Taitt, who was the father of five: Marina, Donna, Debra, Michael and Cheddi, will be remembered for his decades of service as a Caribbean cultural icon. Insanally of the GuyEnterprise advertising agency, who worked alongside Taitt as broadcasters at the Guyana Broadcasting Service (GBS), told this newspaper that Taitt was a very gifted person who will be celebrated as a magnificent actor.

Insanally said that he met Taitt during the earlier days when Taitt worked at GBS, and after leaving the broadcasting agency the two joined Hawley Harris to work at GuyEnterprise with Harris being their graphic designer. According to the Directing Manager of the agency, Taitt had come up with the name GuyEnterprise as he wanted the advertising agency to be the first bearing the word ‘Guy’ in the independent Guyana.