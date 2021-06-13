Region Ten Vice-Chairman dies from COVID

Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice) Vice-Chairman Douglas Gittens died today from COVID-19, according to Regional Health Officer, Dr Gregory Harris.

On June 11, the Region 10 council posted on its Facebook page that Gittens had tested positive for COVID-19.

It had said that he had had his first dose of a COVID vaccine on May 27th.

The statement by the region had said then:

“As a reminder, health officials have stated clearly that the first dose of the vaccine does not protect you against contracting the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and ‘full protection’ against the disease is expected 14 days after a person would have taken their second dose for the two-dose vaccines available.

“However, with the advent of the floods, the Vice Chairman had traveled to various areas in sub-region 2 including Kwakwani for which he holds direct responsibility, to assist in relief efforts and subsequently reported feeling unwell. Today, after suffering symptoms including loss of taste, he presented himself for a COVID-19 test to be done, which proved positive, and was admitted to the Upper Demerara Hospital. The Regional Democratic Council extends best wishes for a speedy recovery to the Vice Chairman and urges all residents to get vaccinated as early as possible”.

In a statement this afternoon, the Region Ten council said:

“The Chairman, Councilors and staff of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region 10 mourn the passing of Regional Vice Chairman Douglas Gittens, and extend sincerest condolences to his relatives and friends.

“Vice Chairman Gittens is remembered as a very friendly and approachable person who shared his affable character in interactions with persons from all walks of life and in communities across Region 10…

“The Regional Democratic Council of Region 10 will certainly miss the dedication and commitment to public service that Vice Chairman Douglas eschewed, and again extends sympathy to the bereaved relatives and friends”.